Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.