Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 191,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.