Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.53 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.16 EPS.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

