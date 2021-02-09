Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,440,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 680,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 135,051 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

