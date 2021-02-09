Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.43. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,957 shares of company stock worth $415,533,731 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

