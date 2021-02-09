FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $291.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,995,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $320.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

