Fantom (FTM) Hits Market Cap of $359.90 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $359.90 million and approximately $65.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.64 or 0.01036307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.65 or 0.05379202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00046054 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020858 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038980 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

