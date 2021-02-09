Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $98,830.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $98,830.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012765 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

