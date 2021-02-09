Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $471.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 471.50 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 470.07 ($6.14), with a volume of 93196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($5.97).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.04.

In other Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

About Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

