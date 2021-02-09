Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after purchasing an additional 433,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of -741.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

