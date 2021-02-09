Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of -741.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.41.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 48,154 shares of company stock worth $6,875,797 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

