Financial Contrast: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) versus Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91% Landsea Homes N/A -16.36% -0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 2.97 $66.48 million N/A N/A Landsea Homes N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Landsea Homes on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated designs and builds residential buildings and communities in California. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.