Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Receives C$30.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

FTT stock opened at C$29.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.64. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

