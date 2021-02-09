First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $414.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

