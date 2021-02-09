First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) vs. Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Ares Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ares Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 21.28% 10.05% 4.63% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.53 billion 5.03 $793.00 million $1.89 9.61 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.24 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.49

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ares Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Ares Capital pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Capital has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ares Capital and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 2 8 0 2.80 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ares Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.19, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.88%. Given Ares Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Summary

Ares Capital beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

