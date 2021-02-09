First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $73,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. TIAA FSB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 69,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

