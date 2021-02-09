First Trust Advisors LP Has $66.88 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Commerce Bancshares worth $66,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Vicus Capital grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $377,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,103 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

