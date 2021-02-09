First Trust Advisors LP Has $74.91 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Rapid7 worth $74,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

