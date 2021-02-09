First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Spotify Technology worth $71,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.77.

SPOT stock opened at $323.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

