First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 258,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Rogers Communications worth $79,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 169,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

