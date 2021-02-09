First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 154,886 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $68,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

OMC opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

