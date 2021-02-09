First Trust Advisors LP Sells 202,221 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $494.90 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.44 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

