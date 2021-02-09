First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,439 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 246,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,511. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

