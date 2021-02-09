First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.39. Approximately 1,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.