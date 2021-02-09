First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,388,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

