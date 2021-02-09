FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FCFS opened at $62.57 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

