FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 1,009,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock remained flat at $$32.13 during midday trading on Friday. 70,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

