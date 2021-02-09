Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $124.61.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

