Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,350 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 610,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $57.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

