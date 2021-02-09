Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,478 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 220,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

MET stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

