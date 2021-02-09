Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 121,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.