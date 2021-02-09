Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

