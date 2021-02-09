Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Post by 126.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 647,655 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Post by 33.6% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Post by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,276.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

