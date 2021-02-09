Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 997.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $211.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

