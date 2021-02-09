Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,321,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter.

XAR opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $124.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33.

