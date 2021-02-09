Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $716,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

