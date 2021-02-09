Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.