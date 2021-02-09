Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,124,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,589 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05.

