Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 807,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 582,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $596.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

