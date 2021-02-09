Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.