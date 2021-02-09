Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

