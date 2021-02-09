Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 6,012 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 2.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

