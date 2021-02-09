Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

