Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 700.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after buying an additional 224,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,370,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after buying an additional 68,010 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

