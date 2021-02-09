Flowchain (FLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72,909.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $17,184.23 and $72,909.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.43 or 0.01058403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.53 or 0.05393407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039191 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

