Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 2,122 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,352 shares of company stock worth $5,696,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

