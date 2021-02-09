Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $219.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.