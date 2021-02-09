Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.38 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 709.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

