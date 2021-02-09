Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

