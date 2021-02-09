Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,038 shares of company stock valued at $30,844,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of -180.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

